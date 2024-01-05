"I am writing to wish residents across the Ashfield District a Happy New Year" writes Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the Christmas period – hundreds of residents got in touch with the Ashfield Independent team and I.

Not just to wish us a Happy Christmas but to report pot-hole and flooding issues. This has carried on into the New Year and it’s clear that the state of our broken roads and pavements that Conservative-run Nottinghamshire County Council are responsible for - are at their worst for a generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This has been a recurring problem for years. New Year – same old problems. The Independent Alliance team, who I lead at County Hall have been trying time and time again to do something about it.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny is the Leader of Ashfield District Council.

Last year, I said we would fight to get £1million extra spent on highways in the Ashfield District this year. Such was the state of our broken roads and pavements – we actually found the money to immediately spend £3million in every single Borough and District in the County. Our team of councillors put together an alternative budget to County Hall that would have scrapped the brand new, multi-million council offices at Top Wighay Farm, near Hucknall. The Tories, and shockingly the Labour Party both voted against this.

In December, the Independent Alliance opposition group revealed figures that showed that whilst compensation claims for pot-hole damage was at a record high – pay outs were at a record low. At Nottinghamshire County Council, your Council Tax is the highest in the UK of any similar council – yet a look at our broken roads and pavements will tell you that you are being ripped off by the Tories.

Reports of flooding continue apace as it’s clear that our infrastructure cannot cope with worsening weather patterns. This is why, I am proud that Ashfield District Council are standing up to the Conservative Government over enforced housing targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, we will inevitably see a General Election. This is a chance to finally kick the Tories out of power. In Ashfield, you can do this by voting for the Ashfield Independents and I. We’ve comprehensively won the last 3 elections here and like so many agree – only we can kick the Toxic Tories out. The Labour Party haven’t even sent the application forms out to be their candidate as they know they cannot and will not win.