It's never too early to start planning for care in old age

No-one likes to think about getting old, writes Coun Tony Harper.

It is often only when an older relative or friend is struggling to do everyday tasks that you would even think about social care.

But the council wants to change that and encourage you and your family to make positive changes now that could delay the need for social care in the future.

Evidence shows that people who are more active and healthier are less likely to need social care support.

If you choose to make differences to your lifestyle, there is advice and information online here.

You can also find out about a range of services, groups and activities in Nottinghamshire to help keep you connected by clicking here or by phoning 0300 5008080.

On average, residential care costs between £550 and £650 a week in Nottinghamshire.

And if you have more than £23,250 in assets, you must pay for the full cost of your care.

If you own your own home and don’t have a partner living there, the value of your home is included and you may eventually have to sell it to pay for your care bill.

There are things you can do to plan for the future and think about how you might pay for social care for yourself or a loved one.

The council strongly recommends you seek independent financial advice as there are several packages out there that can help you to make your money last for longer.

Without the correct advice, your savings are more likely to run out more quickly.

Residential or nursing care is usually the last option and the council will always try alternatives first and keep people’s needs under review.

However, there are some people whose needs can only be met by longterm support.

So it is worth planning now for the for the future about your care.

Find out more here.