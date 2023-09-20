How do you tackle crime by switching off CCTV and axing community patrols?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On 14 September, Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams boldly set out his commitment to tackling antisocial behaviour and increasing the quality of lives of residents.

The tough-talking crime fighter set out how the council will “act quickly and conscientiously whenever there are issues” and reiterated his election pledge to “care and protect our communities”.

Mr Mayor set out that the council’s new strategy will specifically target high areas of crime and antisocial behaviour. That is a strategy that any right-minded local resident can support.

Coun Ben Brown, Mansfield Council Conservative member for West Bank. Picture: Coun Ben Brown.

Over the past few years residents have noticed a steady increase in crime and anti-social behaviour, in particular in the town centre. In a rare moment of unity, I found myself agreeing with our Mayor.

On an entirely untreated note, MDC has just launched the 2024-2027 Budget Consultation.

In January 2024, my fellow councillors and I will meet to agree the local authority’s budget for 2024/2025. The Mayor confirmed in his Foreword to the Budget Consultation that the council is essentially skint. We have a three-year budget deficit of £4.5m which the Mayor largely blames on rising costs, pay awards and inflation. However he makes no mention of the £20m+ being spent on flats in London, nor his £49,377.04 yearly Mayoral allowance for an unnecessary position that even his own council is now considering abolishing.

But despite his tough stance on crime, the Budget Consultation sheds some light on some potential options being floated by the Labour-controlled council. These include:

· Having fewer CCTV cameras operating

· Not monitoring CCTV cameras 24/7

· Having fewer (or no) patrols by the community safety team

· Cleaning our streets and open spaces less frequently

· Reducing public toilets

· Reducing support grants to local businesses

· Reducing MDC customer services therefore increasing waiting times

· Increasing council tax by 2.99%

Many residents are worried by the questions being asked in the Budget Consultation. Is this a sign of things to come?

All of the questions seem to be geared towards cutting frontline services. Again, no mention of the massive wastage on out-of-town investing, abolishing the utterly pointless Mayoral position, or even reducing the number of councillors to save costs. People call us the nasty Tories, but the above paints a very different picture.

On the one hand, the council is going to tackle the problem of anti-social behaviour. On the other they want your views on switching off CCTV cameras and abolishing community safety patrols. It just doesn’t make sense.

As one local resident told me yesterday: “They want to close public toilets and switch off CCTV cameras? Late-night drinkers will just wee in the street without fear of being caught!”

In these difficult times, the council needs to look at all sensible options to save and generate money.