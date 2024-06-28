ELECTION: The change we need in Ashfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the Labour candidate for Ashfield, I'm here to share why we need more than just a change in government on July 4th—we need a change in our MP. Here's what I will do if you elect me as your next MP.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.Ashfield needs change. No-one I’ve spoken to thinks everything is rosy. The question for all of us going into the voting booth is: what kind of change?

I say that Ashfield deserves to do the double on July 4th. A new Labour government to end 14 years of Conservative chaos. And a new local Labour MP to stand up for Ashfield and represent our communities.

Under this Conversative government, all the important metrics have gone in the wrong direction. Inflation is up. National debt is up. Mortgages are up. Taxes are up. The cost of living is up. Waiting lists are up. Crime is up. Small boat arrivals are up. We can’t go on like this. We can’t vote for more of the same.

Here in Ashfield, we haven’t been immune to the political chaos. Our MP has been a member of at least three different parties and our council is led by a man awaiting another criminal trial.

What have I been doing about this? Amid all the shouting, I’ve been doing what I always do: getting my head down and working hard for my neighbours. Over the last 12 months, I’ve been fighting for the survival of the Rumbles Cafe against forced closure by Ashfield District Council, and working on the campaign to the Protect the Rec on Hardwick Lane and Save Brierley House Community Centre. That’s the kind of MP I want to be – not focused on clickbait headlines, but on serving you and getting things done.

We all know the problems that need to be tackled. Potholes make our roads dangerous. Dirt bikes and other anti-social behaviour makes us feel unsafe. And there are hardly any NHS dentist appointments available. Meanwhile our public services are stretched to breaking point.

Labour has a fully costed, fully funded, plan to fix things. And we have promised to do it without raising taxes on working people.

It’ll mean filling in the potholes across Ashfield. Putting more police back on our streets – as well as new youth hubs to provide young people with support and positive opportunities. Recruiting 6,500 new teachers in key subjects to make sure children get the best start in life. And getting waiting lists down with 40,000 more appointments each week. These are the sorts of first steps that Ashfield needs to get back on its feet.

And on national security issues – like securing our borders and tackling the small boats – the Labour party has an actual plan. Smashing the criminal gangs that make money from putting people in small boats is what will make the difference – not expensive political gimmicks like the Rwanda flights which the Tories themselves acknowledge will only remove a few hundred of the tens of thousands arriving each year.