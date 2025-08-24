Eastwood MP says Government is 'on a mission to give children the best start in life'

Labour has put a cap on school uniform costs

Investing in early years and education is the path to transforming opportunities for parents and children.

As we approach the start of the new school year, I am really excited about the offer the Labour government is making to parents in Broxtowe.

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

That is why the Labour Government is rolling out free breakfast clubs to all schools.

Juliet Campbell MP

Eating breakfast is linked with improved concentration, nutrition and better academic performance.

Breakfast clubs also encourage school attendance, as well saving parents money.

And it’s not just breakfast.

Labour is expanding free school meals to families on universal vredit, including up to 3,240 children in Broxtowe, because a good meal during the school day means focussed learners and better educational outcomes.

We can’t stop the kids growing out of their uniforms every five minutes, but Labour is making the back-to-school shop that bit easier for parent by capping the number of branded school uniform items schools can require, helping families with living costs.

As a parent, I know how valuable a nursery place was for me.

It meant easing some of the pressure, helped me manage my schedule, as well as an opportunity for the little ones to learn social skills they will benefit from for the rest of their lives.

I’m thrilled the Government is rolling out new and expanded school-based nurseries from September, including three in Broxtowe at Springbank Academy, The Florence Nightingale Academy and The Lanes Primary School.

Many of you will remember the transformative impact of Sure Start centres which were introduced by the last Labour government to help support children’s social and emotional early years development and parenting skills.

Now, Labour is building on the legacy of Sure Start by rolling out new Best Start Family Hubs in every local authority by April 2026 to provide a convenient one stop shop for parents seeking support on health, education, and wellbeing.

We know that parents want their children to have the best start in life which is why Labour is supporting parents to give every family the opportunity to succeed.