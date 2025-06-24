Doom, gloom and World War III fears: “I am sick of the national news and social media misinformation!”

I am fed up and sick to the back teeth of the way the national media and some social media creators are inciting panic and fear in people with claims that the ‘end is near’...

As a regional journalist, I typically focus on news within Nottinghamshire, but sometimes it’s necessary to discuss events beyond our borders.

I understand how news works; we write stories and report on events of public interest with the aim of attracting a large audience.

However, this role comes with significant responsibility. One, perhaps some of us lose sight of.

Mental health can be impacted by 'doom' scrolling and misinformation. Image: Syda Productions.

Yes, there is currently regional conflict in the Middle East, and it feels unsettling for the world. But when does it ever not feel ‘unsettled’ in the world?

I must start by saying my thoughts are with the innocent civilians affected by war and conflict, impacted by the actions of their governments.

The likelihood is that people will lose their lives in the conflict, just like civilians in all countries involved in military conflicts.

However, from a UK perspective, the constant news stories and social media content suggesting that World War III is in someway imminent are not beneficial for anyone's mental health.

These posts are often created not to inform, but to incite fear for online clicks, which is a common tactic to improve online engagement.

While we cannot control events or government actions, we can direct our efforts towards self-care, assisting others in the community, and making a positive impact on the people in our lives.

That is something within our control.

Fears

Speaking from personal experience, as a young autistic child, I faced debilitating fears that came in phases.

One of my recurring and particularly difficult fears was death, something that everyone eventually faces. But it was hard to understand and rationalise this concept, often seeking reassurance from those around me that I was going to be okay and would not die anytime soon.

This fear manifested in various forms.

I experienced anxiety about illness, fears of crowds and new places – suffered from debilitating worries that something terrible might happen, had concerns about safety in vehicles, apprehensions about natural disasters, and, of course, a pervasive sense of doom regarding nuclear war or a world-ending event.

The older I became, the more I understood the world; however, some fears lingered as thoughts that occasionally crept in.

And although many childhood fears were overcome, others remained and flared up during times of uncertainty and anxiety, triggered by stress and experienced through burnout.

Intrusive thoughts about these fears led to panic attacks, depersonalisation, and withdrawal, massively impacting my mental and physical health.

The reason I am sharing this is to reach out to those in the area who may be facing fears right now – whether related to current events or other overwhelming anxieties – that can make you feel terrified and powerless.

It feels important to share the message: ‘you are not alone’ and ‘you are stronger than your thoughts and fears’.

How to help yourself

If you, like me, feel anxious about certain topics – especially with the recent fearmongering surrounding talk of World War III in national news and on social media, let me share some tips on how to acknowledge that fear while limiting its impact.

Stay informed, but don’t become overwhelmed. Limit your news consumption. Check reputable sources and read the entire article, not just the headline. If that feels too much, ask loved ones or friends to share updates.

Talk to family, friends or consult a professional. You can call the Samaritans for free at any time on 116 123.

Stay grounded. Spend time outside, go on a walk, be around other people, or keep active where and when possible, to alleviate any anxiety you may feel.

Engage with content you want on your feed to build up an algorithm on your social media. Or better yet, take breaks away from social media and smart phones to avoid ‘doom’ scrolling. (Doom scrolling, also referred to as doom surfing, involves the compulsive consumption of negative or distressing news online, typically through social media or news websites, for extended periods, even when it leads to anxiety or distress).

Focus on what you can control and how you can assist others. You are not alone, and you are not powerless, even if it feels that way.

Fear is just false evidence appearing real.