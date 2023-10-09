Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week the Prime Minister made the decision to terminate the remainder of HS2 and instead invest all of the money saved into transport and infrastructure projects across the North and Midlands. This would not have been an easy decision but my priority when I heard the announcement was, as it usually is, 'What is in it for Broxtowe.'

Although we must wait for more detail to be announced, the initial package set out could mean incredibly large improvements in connectivity through the East Midlands. One of these must be the Toton Link Road.

I have campaigned hard for this project, as the road would reduce congestion in Toton, Stapleford and Chetwynd. As soon as the announcement was made I began lobbying colleagues to ensure that when the East Midlands receives the new Regional Sustainable Transport Settlement of £1.5 billion, that Toton is top of that list.

I am hard pressed when I walk around Broxtowe to not have someone ask me about improvements to our roads. It is a concern for many of my constituents and is something I often discuss with local officials.

So I am delighted that the Government have laid out a huge £2.2 billion to tackle the issue of potholes in the Midlands, we must ensure that we see improvements in Nottinghamshire with this fund.

The Prime Minister announced the continuation of £2 bus journeys until at least 2024, a very welcome announcement. I have seen the effect of this policy first-hand around Broxtowe as the buses get busier, so I am very pleased for the extension of this initiative.

Beeston Station will see an increase in train frequency, with services to Birmingham potentially increasing by 50%.

As I have already secured funding for lifts at Beeston Station I am very much looking forward to seeing the improvements and the benefit they will have on our community. I am further pleased that the Midlands Mainline is still set to be electrified, ensuring faster and more reliable journeys.

Safeguarding and Statutory Blight on properties is soon to be lifted from all those homes in Broxtowe who would have been affected by HS2 and if any constituents of mine in Broxtowe have more questions about this then please do contact my office at: [email protected]