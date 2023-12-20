Councillor Jason Zadrozny’s Christmas Message:

"As we gear up for Christmas, on behalf of Ashfield District Council and your Ashfield Independent councillors, I would like to wish you all a Happy Christmas and an even better New Year." writes Ashfield Council Leader Jason Zadrozny.

This year has been another busy one for us as your councillors. In May, the Ashfield Independents enjoyed another landslide victory and now have 32 out of 35 councillors on Ashfield Council.

Residents continue to back the Ashfield Independents. It’s because as a group – we keep our promises. In 2017, we promised to fight tooth and nail to reopen Ashfield Fire Station full-time. After a 6 year campaign that I personally led, it is now back open 24/7. A promise made… a promise kept.

Last year, we promised to transform our town centres. Last week, I was delighted, alongside Councillor Matthew Relf to announce the multi-million pound refurbishment and upgrade of Sutton Community Academy’s theatre. It will be renamed the Corner Stone Theatre.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny led the campaign to reopen our fire station full-time!

So far we have delivered the renovation of the former Yorkshire Bank in Sutton, the old DWP building on High Pavement, and we are currently transforming another long-vacant unit on Low Street. The Cornerstone Theatre project is the cherry on the cake, it will allow more residents to access quality cultural events and productions, without having to leave Ashfield.

With Councils like Nottingham City going bankrupt and other Councils like Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire County Council in serious financial peril – we are delighted to report again that under the management of the Ashfield Independents – Ashfield District Council is in a very healthy position.

It is because of the sound financial management of our Council that we are able to build new council homes, continue our award winning Spring Clean, transform our parks, build and improve our leisure centres and much more.

So this Christmas, please look out for those less fortunate as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny