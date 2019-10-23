Council was right to say no to McDonald's

I was really pleased with the decision made at the last planning committee to turn down the McDonald’s application for the car park at Asda in Forest Town

One of my main objections was the close proximity to more than 2,500 children in nearby residential housing and schools

It would also be horrendous for local residents as the volume of traffic is high now, and would have increased.

In other news, Mansfield Independents (the group which I am leader of) will be putting proposals forward in the forthcoming budget to see all services kept as they are, if not strengthened.

These include ensuring all the parks kept to the same high standards and the street cleansing programme remains the same, if not bettered, and that weed spraying on the streets starts in early spring and is done at least four times district-wide throughout the growing season.

We also want to introduce the long-awaited glass collection service and would like the council to continue with the grass-cutting contract it carries out on behalf of the county council.

Remembrance Day will soon be here and most areas with be having a march on Sunday, November 10.

I will be attending the Forest Town march and there will also be marches in Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse and Garibaldi – please contact the council for details.

As you are all aware we have had a knitted poppy appeal for several years, where members of the public knit and crochet poppies which were tied to a net to drape over the Town Hall.

The nets will still be going up but this year we also be tying poppies to wreaths and on string to tie to street furniture through the town.

If anyone wants to help fix the poppies to the wreaths and string, we will be on Mansfield Market Place on October 29 and 30.

Both dates are in the half-term holiday which will enable young people to take part.