Claire's Cosy Autumn moodboard.

As an interior designer, I’m always seeking inspiration and at this time of year it’s all around us.

The coppers, russets and ambers of the leaves, the bright oranges of pumpkins, rich mahogany of conkers, deep browns and soft creaminess of hot chocolate, and of course the burgundy and claret of red wine. For textures think warm, snuggly and tactile. Chunky knits, tweeds, wools and sheepskins. Fabrics you want to touch and immerse yourself in. Colours and fabrics to create a feeling of warmth, comfort and cosiness on these blustery autumn afternoons and dusky nights.

Creating a welcoming, autumn-inspired room doesn’t have to cost the earth, or create a massive upheaval and loads of work. There are lots of ways you can create a mini makeover without breaking the bank, or making it permanent. I know we’ve just started autumn but let’s face it, come spring we might be turning our attention to pastels and brights instead of autumn colours, so the beauty of these looks is that you can pack them away when the brighter weather comes, and get them out again next autumn.

Claire Auston, of Claire Auston Interiors.

So, what can you do to cosy up your room? Lots of warm, soft textures are key to making a room feel snug and warm. Chunky knits aren’t just for us to wear as sweaters. There are some beautiful throws and blankets which can both breathe new life in to your sofa and keep you warm and snuggly while you’re enjoying that hot chocolate or red wine on a dark evening. The one featured in the mood board in oat is from John Lewis & Partners priced £69, but you can find similar at Dunelm, or why not support a small business and check out what hand knitted delights are available on Etsy?

Sheepskin is a treat

I love sheepskin as a texture, either faux or real, they’re a treat for the eye and to touch. Sheepskin rugs can be used on the floor (obviously) or draped over chairs for an extra comfy seat that’s just asking to be snuggled up in.

The one featured in the mood board is the Whiteface Dartmoor sheepskin rug from Toast - it’s mid range so slightly more pricy at £250, but Ikea and Dunelm do some fantastic faux and real sheepskins for a lot less.

Tweed and tartan is gorgeous at this time of year. It’s fab as curtains or a sofa covering, but if it’s a quick fix you’re after cushions are a great way to get the look and feel for a fraction of the price and effort. If the throws and blankets you’ve chosen are neutrals and creams I’d suggest creating some contrast by going for something which features russets and ochres.

The one from Barker & Stonehouse (£25) contrasts this against grey. As many of people have grey sofas and/or walls this is a great way to tie in an autum theme with your exiting furnishings. Or if you’ve gone for throws and blankets with richer tones contrast this with a more neutral cushion.

Next have a great range, including the one featured, priced at £18. Floor cushions and pouffes can be a great way to add extra seating or a handy foot rest, and create height and texture in a room. Next do a beautiful velvet version in yellow ochre.

You don’t have to paint your room in autumn colours to achieve the look, although if you do want to then check out the mood board for colour palette ideas. Valspar is great for colour matching to pretty much any hue you desire, if they don’t already do it. If you’re not wanting to change the wall colour then some autumn-inspired prints and foliage can achieve look you’re after. The Fern Bush stems from Abigail Ahern look great. Or why not make your own? Years ago my little boy made an autumn collage out of fallen leaves which I framed and get out every year at this time.

Saving the most important for last, lighting is key to creating mood, ambience and comfort. While having the ‘big light’ on serves its purpose while you carry out jobs and need good task lighting, it certainly doesn’t create the warm glow we’re looking to create at this time of year. Antique brass and gold are my favourites as they really compliment the autumn colour palette, such as the Hector Mini Floor Lamp, featured in the mood board from John Lewis & Partners. For table lamps, shades in rich tones create a shadow and a glow around it. And if you have space, having both a floor lamp and table lamp draws the eye to different heights creating interest, while also preventing the room from being too dimly lit.

Happy, cosy autumn