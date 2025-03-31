Steve Yemm Column: I am working closely with the police to tackle anti-social behaviour in our area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Illegal off-road bikes and e-scooters are a significant concern for local people here in Mansfield, writes Mansfield MP Steve Yemm.

Anti-social behaviour connected to their inappropriate use was raised with me time and time again on the doorstep during the election campaign last summer, and now in my casework inbox.

I know that many of you are both scared and exasperated that nothing is being done to deal with the issue. Enough is enough.

Nationally, the Labour Government recently put forward new legislation which will give our local police officers stronger powers to deal with those thugs terrorising our neighbourhoods on their illegal off-road bikes and e-scooters. I welcome this and was proud to vote for this groundbreaking legislation.

Mansfield MP Steve Yemm.

Locally, as part of my continued commitment to address anti-social behaviour in Mansfield, I am working closely with the police and local authorities to facilitate the identification and seizure of these bikes, as part of a local crackdown.

As part of this, I am holding a public meeting this week where local people will have an opportunity to raise concerns with me alongside neighbourhood officers and members of the community safety team at Mansfield District Council.

The meeting will be held in Mansfield on the evening of April 4, and readers are more than welcome to attend.

The venue address will be confirmed shortly, and spaces to the event will be on a first-come, first-served basis due to the capacity of the venue. As such, I would be grateful if you could RSVP, by providing the names and addresses of those who want to attend, by emailing me via [email protected]

In the meantime, If you see any nuisance bikes in your area, I urge you to email [email protected] with the details.

All reports will be reviewed, and necessary action will be taken where possible. You can also call 101 at any time to make a report.

My message to those people who are causing people in Mansfield is this – we see you, the police are coming for you, and our communities will not let you get away with this any longer.