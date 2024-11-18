Steve Yemm column: Fighting to ensure Mansfield’s voice is heard loud and clear in Parliament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​This week, my team and I are supporting Parliament Week by visiting primary and secondary schools across Mansfield.

​Parliament Week is all about engaging young people in our democratic process.

Across the country, thousands of schools and community groups are taking part in events and activities to learn about how Parliament works and how we can all have a voice in shaping the laws and decisions that affect our lives.

It’s an exciting time of year because I get to share my journey, from growing up in Mansfield to representing our town in Westminster.

Mansfield MP Steve Yemm.

I was born and raised right here, attending The Brunts Academy before going on to study chemistry. Mansfield has always been my home, and my passion for this town is what drove me to stand for Mayor in 2011, narrowly missing out.

That experience only strengthened my resolve to serve this community. Fast forward, I’m now your MP, fighting to ensure Mansfield’s voice is heard loud and clear in Parliament.

When I visit schools, I’m often asked: What does an MP do? My job is to advocate for the people of Mansfield.

Whether it’s pushing for better schools, fighting for improved healthcare, or tackling anti-social behaviour to make our streets safer, my role is to represent your concerns and work towards practical solutions.

During Parliament Week, I want young people to understand not just what Parliament does, but how they can be a part of shaping our future.

Decisions made in Westminster affect every corner of our lives, and the next generation should feel empowered to have their say.

I’m also excited to show students that politics isn’t just about Westminster—it’s about community.

Whether it’s supporting local businesses, engaging with schools, or helping families solve everyday challenges, my team and I are here to make a difference.

Ultimately, my hope is that these school visits will spark curiosity and inspire the next generation of leaders right here in Mansfield. The more engaged our young people are, the brighter our future will be.

Together, we can make sure Mansfield continues to thrive for generations to come.