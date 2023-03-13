I am, of course, referring to the Matt Hancock mess. Part eight in a series of things you could call The Matt Hancock Mess. The Telegraph is printing stories based on the 100,000 messages they got their hands on.

Who was the leak? The mole? The rat on the inside? It was someone called Matt Hancock. Hmm, I always wondered if he could be trusted. He leaked these messages to a journalist, Isabel Oakeshott, while getting her to write his book for him.

Matt thinks we shouldn’t be seeing these WhatsApp messages. First he claimed that they had been stolen, in the same way your family members commit larceny for Christmas and birthdays.

Steve N Allen, Notts-raised comedian and writer.

Then Matt claimed that we shouldn’t pay attention to the details of the messages because they had been “doctored” and if ever there’s a man who doesn’t do well with doctors…

It’s hard to feel sorry for Matt here. The journalist he worked with had a history of this sort of thing. Isabel convinced economist Vicky Pryce to go on the record about taking her husband, MP Chris Huhne's, speeding points. It was good advice, apart from the eight-month jail term it got her.

She co-authored Call Me Dave, the book that made claims about David Cameron and a pig. As funny as that mental image was, there was no real evidence for it. No confessions. Not even the pig squealed.

With all that on her CV, Matt Hancock should have known. He probably handed the messages over while saying, “Promise me you won’t do an Isabel Oakeshott on this.”



The argument for publishing these is the public interest defence. A lot of times that’s used wrongly. People say a story about a footballer having an affair is in the public interest. No, it’s not. That’s a footballer. We just assume they’re having an affair.

My mum and dad were in a care home during the pandemic. Sadly neither made it through. I, part of the public, would like to know if I can trust the systems in place in our Government.

There’s one man who can prove if the messages are taken out of context. One man who can publish the full messages to show what really happened. What I’m saying is we need the help of Matt Hancock. And that’s never gone badly before!?

