Steve N Allen Column: Will TV hosts be heading for front of queue at Job Centre?

It felt like we were taking it too far when we saw headlines saying Penny was now likely to be Conservative leader one day. Why? Is there a lot of sword play during PMQs?

Penny was interviewed about her preparations for the big day. She explained she took some painkillers ahead of the event, wore comfortable shoes and practised.

That’s really useful advice for anyone who needs to hold aloft a ceremonial sword, like we all do most weeks.

Guest columnist, Steve N Allen.

Just when I thought we’d reached a peak of our pointless obsession, we found out that Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield might have had a falling out and that’s all people can talk about.

If it wasn’t for the Eurovision Song Contest, there would have been 24-hour rolling coverage of Phil-and- Holly-gate.

Have they fallen out? They have worked together since 2009. That’s a long time to spend with someone without getting on each other’s nerves.

People you work with are colleagues and not really friends. You pick friends based on the people you want to be friends with but your co-workers are selected by someone else during an interview.

They cancelled a holiday they were taking their families on together but Phil referred to Holly as his “rock”, so no wonder he doesn’t want to go swimming with her around. There was talk of at least one of them having to leave the show.

Is a host of This Morning replaceable? Well it was called This Morning with Richard and Judy before they left, which rather answers the question.

One newspaper said Holly had finally broken her silence. I clicked on the article to find she’s posted online wishing a relative a happy birthday. Unless there’s a very coded message in there, that’s not really the scoop they claimed it was.

Why do we care? It’s a show hosted by people most of us will never meet, yet we act like they are our best friends.

Even if they stop working together, our lives will be largely untouched. When Phillip stopped working with Gordon the Gopher, I thought it was as big as Take That splitting - but I coped.

