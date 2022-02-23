It may have been ours, it may have been a more relaxed Swedish approach or it could have been the strict New Zealand style.

There will be hours of heated pub rows and insulting online message exchanges on that issue, but surely we can all agree New Zealand got at least one thing right. They repelled protesters at their Parliament by playing Barry Manilow music at them.

Maybe I shouldn’t find that funny. As far as I know, playing Mandy or Bermuda Triangle at someone doesn’t contravene the Geneva Convention but maybe it should.

Notts-raised comedian and writer Steve N Allen

Would you rather be sprayed by a water cannon, be kettled into a big group where you can’t leave to go to the toilet, or have Copacabana played to you on repeat?

It’s a difficult question.

I don’t know what the correct answer is but if I have been kettled for long enough I’d welcome the water cannon.

This news is also a slap in the face for Barry and his loyal fans.

Today they learn the thing they’re willing to buy tickets to see is so bad it makes anti-vaccine mandate protesters go home and possibly get jabbed, so they never have to hear it again.

It’s similar to a system I read about years ago where London’s Underground rail system played classical music through the speakers at stations with a high rate of crime. The idea is the music soothes the beast and people are less violent.

The biggest effect for me is if I visit the capital and hear classical music it reminds me I have just walked into a high-crime zone and I panic.

These days, whenever I hear Tchaikovsky, I get a fight or flight response.

We couldn’t use this innovative Manilow mover approach to remove protesters from our political buildings. If you heard Could It Be Magic coming out of Number 10 Downing Street you’d think ‘looks like they’re having another party’.

This technique worked, but even if it didn’t I’d still give it some points. It shows a sense of humour and it is far from a government overusing their power.

When a protest is formed of people who think a government is trying to control the people, bringing in the police won’t prove the protesters wrong.

I think New Zealand’s use of weaponised Manilow was just and proportionate. Now, if they had started playing Enya, I’d have called the UN myself.