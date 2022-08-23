Steve N Allen Column: We shouldn’t have to wait for floody-drought season to save water

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are two sides to the blame game.

I firmly believe that water companies should sort out their leaky pipes. They’re getting so desperate that they may have to take water from our rivers.

They won’t want to do that because someone has been letting sewage flow into those rivers. Oh, it’s those water companies.

Steve N Allen, Notts-raised comedian and writer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was on BBC Radio 5 Live talking about this recently and I was surprised to find some people think that we, the consumer, are the real problem.

We have increased our water usage a lot in the last decade.

I noted that during the same period we have been told to drink more water all the time. I am successfully getting my two litres a day but now that means I’m to blame for the drought.

I have been studying the advice the media has given us on how to save water. These are genuine nuggets of advice I found.

‘There are many useful things we can do to be less wasteful with our water and we should do that all year round, not just during the floody-drought season’, writes Steve N Allen.

One website suggests we use our mobile phones to time ourselves in the shower. The idea is that the quicker we shower the less water we use.

It didn’t comment on how many bags of rice we’d waste trying to dry our phones out after.

One of the other guests on the radio show I appeared on mentioned the advice of showering with a bucket so any water you catch in it could be used to water the garden.

Showering with a bucket will make it look like you have a terrible hangover.

One newspaper suggested not always flushing the loo. You could save even more water if you use the bucket in your shower but not everyone wants to live in close proximity to their own waste.

Another publication said we should think about not showering every day. Whoever wrote that has clearly not travelled on public transport during the heatwave.

The last thing we need is people showering less.

The same thinking goes for the advice that we don’t wash our clothes as often. If I see some advice for coping with the cost of living crisis that includes spending less on antiperspirant I’m leaving.

There are many useful things we can do to be less wasteful with our water and we should do that all year round, not just during the floody-drought season, but some of the advice we are given makes me cry with laughter.

So at least I am giving some of the two litres back.