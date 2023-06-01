Most stand-up comedians, when met with a vegan in the front row of a comedy club, will do the same old joke about them lacking energy. They made it all the way to the front row, which is only a few feet less than the comedian travelled.

I should admit that I am not a vegan, even though I can see some health benefits to the diet. I can also see the benefits in drinking less, not using social media and not dating narcissists, but I haven’t done well at those either.

Sausage company Heck is reducing its range of meat-free products. Beyond Meat saw sales drop last year and Nestle said it would stop selling its Garden Gourmet plant-based vegan brand in the UK.

Obviously there’s another source of vegan food that’s not measured in these figures. Fruits and vegetables aren’t produced by food giants, so veganism could be going strong and it’s only the factory-made gunk that’s less popular.

These factory-produced vegan alternatives have hit another problem when news broke that some of their names could be banned.

Names like ‘mylk’ and ‘sheese’ are used to tell you that you’re not eating the real thing. In the case of vegan cheese you know you’re not eating the real thing because you feel like you’ve taken a bite from someone’s make-up bag.

When I tried vegan cheese it was so dry and powdery it made me want to take a drink of ‘mylk’, and not much could do that.

It follows a court case in America when dairy farmers tried to get drinks like almond milk to not be called milk. Their argument was that you have to milk something to officially make a milk. If you want something that’s been milked how about all of the series of X Factor?

I followed their logic but they claimed these alternatives should be called nut juice. I’m not walking into a Costa and asking if I could have some nut juice in my coffee. Also coconut milk has been called that for ages. It may not technically be a milk but the coconut isn’t technically a nut.

It seems typical of humans to find something like a healthy vegetable diet and then think, “What can we do to add salt, sugar and fats to this to make it bad for us again?”

