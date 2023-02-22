They had to discover the Earth, solve faster-than-light travel and make their way over here, only to arrive at a time when we’re shooting down anything in the sky in case it’s a Chinese spy balloon.

There were two reports over the weekend of unidentified objects being shot down over the USA and Canada. I’d just been watching The Brits, so I was worried that someone had filled Sam Smith’s outfit up with helium and they’d drifted into the wrong airspace.

I watched the initial saga with interest. A balloon was spotted floating over America. They were worried that it was sent by China to spy on the US.

I looked at the pictures of this white balloon and thought, “If I were using it to spy I would have painted it sky colour.” If they can try to camouflage Amazon warehouses on the side of motorways they could put some effort into espionage.

China claimed that it was a weather balloon. I didn’t know we still used those. We have satellites and radar now. It feels like using a pine cone left on the window sill.

I watched the video of the Americans shooting the balloon down and it was impressive. I thought, “Imagine the size of the stuffed toy they have just won.”

When they recovered the wreckage the Americans said this balloon, which China had insisted was a weather balloon, contained equipment for spying. To which China probably said, “Yeah, spying on the weather!”

It seems bizarre that China needs to resort to such basic ways of spying. They make so many of the Wi-Fi routers we use, can’t they just log in and get all the info that way? It seems more 2023.

I have a Huawei router and I don’t mind if someone is looking at my internet traffic.

At least that means one person is reading my blog.

Following this, the Chinese said they shot down an unidentified floater in their airspace.

For their sake, I hope it’s a weather balloon because they must need some meteorological data since all of theirs seem to be over the USA.

I hope none of the attacked unidentified flying objects was an alien craft.

If they take offence they could come back with their space-age weaponry and take over this planet.

Even if they didn’t think we were starting a fight, after seeing what we have done for the last week the aliens will think we really hate birthdays.