Steve N Allen Column: Pointless annual battle is raging again about who has it hardest with flu

Man flu is the term used to describe how it hits men harder. If I mention this at home my other half would retort, “Maybe you don’t have it worse, we might just be hardier.”

That row could be coming to an end. I saw a headline that read, “Scientists say the term ‘man flu’ should be dropped”.

I presumed it was because of the sexist connotations of the term. It was only a few weeks ago that Argos promised to stop offering a “two-man delivery” because they received complaints. Some of the delivery workers could be women. Argos could have said, “Don’t worry, we’re not being inaccurate. We will only hire men from now on,” but that might have made things worse.

Columnist Steve N Allen, Notts-raised comedian and writer.

However, the reason there’s a push to ban man flu is because new research has found that women actually suffer more with flu. I would say, “Maybe you don’t have it worse, we might just be hardier,” but I wouldn’t want to seem offensive.

Researchers in Australia found that men have slightly milder symptoms such as coughs, headaches and sleep loss. So far no one has come up with a name for the effect of women having a worse time of it. Someone might suggest bird-flu but that’s already taken.

When you dig a little deeper into the results of the study, you see it also found that women recover from flu more quickly because their sex hormones fuel the immune response. Not having the flu for as long is a benefit that’s not to be sniffed at, literally.

This follows on from previous research that found men have a higher temperature and rates of death. That last one feels like it’s more important than the coughs and bad sleep.

A question mark hangs over the term 'Man-flu' says our columnist

I don’t understand why we have to turn it into a battle. You could just give sympathy to anyone who is feeling ill, but for some reason in a relationship we play, “Well, I’ve had it worse.” It’s the game that’s no fun for all the family.

It’s lose-lose, because if your partner gets the flu and you give them a hard time about it, you’re likely to catch it next.

That’s a great way to make sure they don’t want to help you recover.

That was one of the upsides of the lockdowns. Fewer people got the flu so we didn’t have to have this pointless battle about who gets it worse.

