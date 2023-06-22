Should men walk around with their shirts off when it’s warm? The debate seems to die down towards the later parts of summer. Either we get used to it or the shirtless men get a base tan and look a lot better.

It’s location-specific. A man on a beach can go topless without much comment but if you’re without your shirt while shopping in Asda, most people want anything you brush against cleaning with bleach.

I thought society was heading in the other direction, that we were becoming less prescriptive about what people can wear. Not when it comes to men on a hot day, it would seem.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen, comedian and writer.

This week also saw the news of a school trust that asked the parents to sign up to a code of conduct.

The code included a pledge to not say bad things about the school and teachers on social media, which is both fair and seems like a cover-up.

Also in this code of conduct is an agreement about clothing.

Nothing to do with the uniform the children are in. The parents have to agree to never turn up to the school gates in a bikini.

I presume there has been one mother who turned up for pick-ups and drop-offs dressed like she’s on Baywatch.

Hours in the gym have probably gone into looking so good and the other parents are sick of it.

It’s not something that happened in my day. In a time before the internet, someone’s mum turning up to school in a bikini would have been something I’d have remembered.

It’s telling that rules have to be brought in, not to control the pupils, but to control the parents.

In my youth, the dynamic was the parents and the teachers would be on the same side to tell the child what to do. Now it seems that parents don’t like the idea of teachers telling people what to do so they take the child’s side.

My son is only one at the moment, so I don’t have to go to school with him yet but it’s interesting to see how far standards have slipped.

By the time I start dropping the lad off at the school gates, bikinis will be the least of the problems. In that case, I’m going shirtless.

If standards are slipping I might as well have a good time on the way down.