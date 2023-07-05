It’s not that I don’t like music. I present a weekday afternoon radio show, so music is a big part of my life but the idea of having to cope with crowds and crowding turns me off.

Some people say you get a better quality performance by seeing the acts play live in that setting, although this year there were complaints that Arctic Monkeys slowed down all of their songs and the audience were bored.

You don’t get that on the radio show I do, unless I put the record on at the wrong speed. It’s hard to play a song at the wrong speed these days as all of the music is stored on a computer, but I can still manage it.

The magic I’m missing is mystic energy, according to one expert. It seems that the vibe people get when they go to Glasto is because it was built on an ancient ley line.

I read that these ley lines are paths of high mystical energy.

As a former science student, I get annoyed when people take a word like energy, that has a clear and specific definition, and misuse it. Stop nicking our science words to make your crystals sound like they work.

It was Roberta Gilchrist, professor of archaeology at the University of Reading, who was in the news talking about these power lines.

Fair play, she is a professor - but of archaeology. Ancient civilisations also thought thunder was made when the gods were angry.

They used to think the Earth was flat, so maybe we shouldn’t be listening to every idea they had back then or we’ll be burning witches again.

While it’s hard to disprove the theory of ley lines, it’s also hard to prove it.

The burden of proof should rest on the people claiming there’s a secret type of energy in the ground that no one can detect.

If you believe in this energy do some proper research. Let’s find a way to harness it. I’d agree with anything if it could bring down my quarterly utility bills and get us to carbon zero.

At least let festival goers charge their phones.

If these ley lines are real, the invisible and somehow undetectable energy they are a conduit for is real, and somehow that’s why Glastonbury has such a great vibe, answer me this:

Why were Arctic Monkeys so slow that people complained? Were they not Earthed properly?