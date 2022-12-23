I laughed so hard I was sweating by the end of it. If you haven’t seen it, well done for not wasting the electricity doing so.

Instead of using a professional production outfit ,it looks like Grant did it all on his own. Honestly, you stop MPs claiming things on expenses and they find interesting ways to earn that extra cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In one scene Mr Shapps turns off a light and saves even more money by not having any lights near the camera to film it well.

Steve N Allen, Notts-raised comedian and writer.

In the old days, we didn’t need someone telling us to turn things off, that’s what dads did. In the 1980s, fathers would move round the house touching radiators and closing doors. If you opened the fridge to browse, you’d receive a rant about how we’re not made of money.

In the video, Grant turns off his microwave oven and for some reason also pulls the plug out of the wall, in case he is worried that poltergeists are trying to run up his fuel bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then we see a shot of his dog and, for a second, I thought he was going to eat it. These are severe cost-saving measures when the family pets are involved. Later we saw his cat and then a draught excluder and I thought that was a before and after.

Grant did interviews from his home and he explained that having your boiler at around 60 Celsius instead of its maximum setting means it will still heat your rooms to the same temperature but it will do it more efficiently. He delivered this as if it was a hidden kernel of information so oblique that it would appear on QI. I looked at my boiler and right next to 60-degrees it says “eco”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The advice is good. Most you will already know and if you didn’t know it you could save some money. They have calculated that if you applied all of the tips from the Government you could save around £230 a year.

The annoying part is the biggest money-saving tip that was missed. If we hadn’t had that strange spell where we spooked the markets and saw the UK’s cost of borrowing go up, we would be spending far less servicing our mortgage payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How was the Government to know about that though? No one had made them a handy video.

For more stories from our website click here

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad