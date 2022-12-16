Not “I love you,” this is Christmas not a rom-com. The three words you should be ready to hear are shortages and strikes.

This year’s Christmas dinner might be a little different as some items are in short supply. A few weeks ago we were warned that an egg shortage was happening.

In the same week someone threw an egg at King Charles, making the problem even worse. A few supermarkets have put a limit on how many eggs you can buy in one go, giving them the same status as ibuprofen.

Steve N Allen, Notts-raised comedian and writer.

News came of the egg shortage continuing and another person threw an egg at the King. Seriously, what is wrong with some people?

The latest shortage that could impact the festive dinner is the potato. I wouldn’t blame King Charles for ducking if you brought one near him. The irony of being hit by a King Edward would be too much.

The hot dry summer impacted the potato yield. After the heatwave we had this year I would have presumed the potatoes would have come out of the ground semi-cooked but nothing is ever that easy.

So far we’re missing out on roast potatoes and cakes but there’s another shortage that strikes at the heart of the Yuletide lunch. Shoppers have been warned of a Christmas turkey shortage as half the country's free-range birds have been culled because of avian flu.

If someone tried to throw a turkey at the monarch, it would flap its wings and land safely so it’s less of a worry.

Christmas dinner without the turkey would be less festive, less traditional, but also less dry. We’d sit around the table complaining while really enjoying the chicken or goose we settled on.

As time goes on, I am sure there will be more news stories about shortages that will hit the Christmas dinner. How will we be able to feed our extended family that’s coming to stay?

That’s where the strikes comes in. Thanks to the rail strikes and Border Force workers striking it will be hard for family members to visit. Thanks to the nurses’ strike a lot of my family members wouldn’t risk eating my cooking anyway.

The postal strikes mean that some festive post may not arrive until February. My plan is to wait until January, when cards on reduced, and send them then.

It’s a great way to save money at Christmas. Not that there are any items left that we can spend it on.

