There were cracks in the masonry that had to be repaired, leaks were fixed, rust was sorted and they even added a lift and a toilet.

I assume those are two different features but as long as it takes a while between floors it could be one cubicle.

Here comes the bad news. At a time of financial hardship it’s galling it hear of the £80 million bill. That’s £51 million over budget.

Steve N Allen

How is it this country can’t have a project that doesn’t take ages and cost way more than expected? We’re also the country that has 60 Minute Makeover on our TV. I see a solution staring us on the face.

Many will be asking if this work has been worth it. I think we should consider the wisdom of Marie Kondo. If you haven’t seen her TV show, she is a tidying expert who tells people to throw things away.

Basically, she is the person that if you sent her in first the following TV show could be called 10 Minute Makeover.

I enjoy decluttering and the fundamental rule is this, if you haven’t used something for two years you don’t need it and you should throw it away.

Big Ben

We have been without Big Ben for over four years and the germane question to ask yourself is: “Did you really miss it?” Were you late for anything because Big Ben was out of action? Did you struggle to tell the time without it?

Most of us don’t worry about setting our clocks and watches with the right time any more. Phones and smart gadgets somehow already know what time is it and, with so many people working from home, we have stopped worrying about the time.

We have high quality recordings of the bongs so we didn’t miss it on BBC Radio 4 or on the ITV news. If the news hadn’t told me the clock was going to start again, I wouldn’t have remembered it was out of order.

For £80 million, we could have asked anyone in that part of London to just imagine the clock still made a sound and had all that money spare.