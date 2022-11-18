Steve N Allen Column: At least a drop off in marriage rates means fewer mother-in-law jokes

New research has predicted that marriage is on the decline. The research from the Civitas think tank says that marriage rates will fall by 70 per cent by 2062.

We have seen marriage rates drop recently. If that decline were to continue, we’d see just one couple out of 400 actually get married, and nearly half of all marriages end in divorce.

That means the other half end in death, so that divorce doesn’t sound too bad now.

Steve N Allen, Notts-raised comedian and writer.

I don’t want to seem unromantic but I am, so that’s going to come across. This is excellent news. It would reduce the number of times you have to lose a weekend to go to the wedding of a friend of your partner. It’s a day spent too dressed up to relax, making small talk with people you don’t even know.

It would also cut the number of times you’re invited to someone’s wedding that they’re having abroad.

You have to waste valuable annual leave to go to their destination wedding. It’s like not being the centre of attention on your own holiday.

It would also solve the problem of wedding gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tradition says you should buy the lucky couple something to help them start their new life but most weddings I have been to the couple have already lived together for years. If they have managed that long without a set of Le Creuset pans. I don’t see why it’s a problem they need me to solve.

There will be professional benefits to a drop off in marriage rates. As a stand-up comedian a gig can be more challenging if there’s a stag do in. If there’s a hen night in you might as well cancel it before it starts. Hen nights are stand-up comedians’ natural predator.

There’s a sinking feeling when you walk on stage and see a table of ladies wearing the L-plates and you catch yourself thinking, “L-plates? You look like you could sit your advanced.”

There are ways this would make comedy more progressive too. Fewer marriages means fewer mother-in-law jokes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These predictions are for the year 2062. The great thing about predicting 40 years from now is that it’s guess work and no one will wait around to prove you wrong.

The irony here is that presuming what you think today will still be the same in decades from now is the basis of why people are still getting married.

For more, make sure you listen to the podcast Steve N Allen on the Radio

For more stories from our website click here

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad