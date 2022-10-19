Steve N Allen Column: All our scented candles might  be about to come in handy this winter

Well, good news. A solution could present itself to you later this year.

Britain could face energy blackouts this winter where power could be cut to your home, leaving you saving on your energy bill. And also leaving you sat in the cold and dark. You won’t be able to heat food, have warm water or watch TV, which means if they time it during Hollyoaks, it’ll actually be an improvement.

The National Grid, the company responsible for the UK’s gas and electricity supply, said there might not be enough power for the country if the energy crisis continues.

Columnist Steve N Allen, the Nottinghamshire-raised comedian and writer.

You know what we’re like as a nation; as soon as we are told something might run out, the idiots of the land run out and get more of it, making thesupply and demand balance even worse.

When there were about four petrol stations that didn’t have a refill, it sparked a panic that led to two weeks of queueing up for fuel. Everyone was struggling to get petrol, apart from Holly and Phil, who probably found a way.

With a warning of blackouts this winter, there are probably some idiots turning on the heating now to try and stockpile some warmth for December.

It’s not just the threat of blackouts, there are some other measures being brought in. Households will be paid to use their appliances at night when demand is low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember power cuts when I was young, but back then we didn’t have many things that plugged into the wall. These days everything is Wi-Fi enabled,” says columnist Steve N Allen.

One article mentioned £10 to put your washing machine on in the middle of the night. Sounds good.

I don’t think I’d put the clothes in it as I wouldn’t want to have to get up at 3.54am to hang them on the airer, but I’ll put the machine on if it helps.

You can only get the £10 if you have a smart meter. I hope that doesn’t mean they’ll use the smartness of your meter to shut off your electricity and gas as part of the blackout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’d hate it if those conspiracy theorists were right.

I know that I am being flippant about the prospect of power blackouts. I have never lived through anything like this. I remember power cuts when I was young, but back then we didn’t have many things that plugged into the wall. These days everything is Wi-Fi enabled.