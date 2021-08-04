PCC column: Your issues are my issues and I will keep prioritising them

That is what I promised to do. I also promised to do something about their concerns.

So, earlier this month, I took my ideas to Westminster to seek support for my plans from our local MPs.

I hosted a cross-party meeting, explaining what I had done in the past two months and highlighting my proposals for the future. That includes stopping crime before it happens.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire's Police and Crime Commissioner.

Armed with really positive feedback and pledges to support my ambitions from this group, I headed off to the Home Office, to meet up with the Home Secretary.

I was keen to discuss issues such as youth crime and violence against women and girls. I used the occasion to press for more funding in Nottinghamshire, to make sure we can keep on top of these problems.

I was very clear. I don’t want to demonise young people. I want to prevent them from turning to crime in the first place. I want a Nottinghamshire where women and girls feel safe to go about the lives without fear and harassment. I want to see rural areas not blighted by fly-tipping, illegal encampments and so on.

I am unapologetic about the fact that I will lobby at the highest levels to see Nottinghamshire with more funding to tackle the issues that matter to you. And if they matter to you, they matter to me.

That’s why I have prioritised meeting with leaders of our local councils, the criminal justice board, and our partners in other agencies, to see how we can support each other to make Nottinghamshire safer.

By working closely together, we can achieve more and spread the budget more efficiently.

Despite Nottinghamshire Police’s strong performance - new national statistics released this month show robberies, burglaries, knife crime and other serious offences all fell markedly – there will always be more challenges.

I intend to face those challenges head on. I will be tough on crime and I will continue to push the police for more officers on the street.