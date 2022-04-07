Party-gate's back - and will this time the Prime Minister's luck run out?

Number 10 was anxiously counting how many Conservatives were putting forward their motions of no-confidence and senior ministers were being touted as potential replacements.

Then the world stopped.

Westminster was paralysed and, although the largest political scandal of the decade was in full flow a few hours later, it was rendered trivial.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has seen several colleagues fined for not obeying Covid rules

Mr Johnson undeniably has many attributes. However, his most valuable asset is luck.

Throughout the roller-coaster political career he has enjoyed, chance has kept him on track and propelled him to high office.

His journey in politics has been filled with gaffes and blunders which created a gentleman-amateur story arc which has endeared him to much of the public.

This has shielded him from traditional criticism, as he is not a traditional politician. This protection can only go so far though.

Chad columnist Connor Szulist.

Party-gate was the first time in which a scandal threatened to take the wheels of the wagon and has sizably reduced Mr Johnson’s popularity rating.

The handling of the misconduct has been so dysfunctional it’s become a parody of Mr Johnson himself and done more damage to his reputation than the actual events themselves.

The constant back-tracks and half-admissions of guilt seem to be from political fiction, while the line ‘I was unaware I was at a party’ will be used as a blade to strike him with for the rest of his life.

As the situation in Ukraine is becoming more normalised, the Opposition has sought to remind of its stance towards the Prime Minister, making it clear they still want his resignation.

Among the public, his own approval rating has slumped. Labour has been in the lead since December and, even though populist policies have been announced such as the tax cut for 2024, there has been little sign of improvement.

Predictions for the upcoming local elections show many ‘Red Wall’ areas won in 2019 could revert to Labour.