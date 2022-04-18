‘Our Prime Minister is a serial liar and he should resign’

Conveniently announced while Parliament is in recess for Easter, our shameless Prime Minister continues his jovial ‘one liners’ adding insult to injury to all the people in our country who followed the law, were unable to see their dying loved ones and left some bare scares of regret that they will never recover from’.

So the defence of the Conservative ‘backbenchers’ now is ‘it is a time of international crisis we need strong stable leadership’.

Do these politicians think that the public are so naive that we believe the Prime Minister actually makes any of these decisions?

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor.

Boris Johnson just delivers the catchphrase to the advice of experts and does not have any considered policies of his own.

The Ukrainian crisis is just being used as an excuse to prop up a prime minister who is not up to the job.

This country will do the right thing by the Ukrainian people without Mr Johnson.

The citizens of the UK have already shown their incredible support, outstripping anything the Government have achieved to date with their selfless generosity.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Government’s humanitarian effort has been an embarrassment with orphan children, mothers and families left stranded outside the country waiting for visas.

Why should the public believe one word that comes out of the Prime Minister's mouth?

Most of his one-liner policy announcements are made on the hoof and are immediately undone by his critics before the breath has left his mouth.

For Mr ‘U Turn’, there have been 30 panicked policy changes since the 2019 election.

When is the enquiry going to start into the multitude of errors that occurred during the coronavirus pandemic which led to the government writing off £9 billion spent on personal protective equipment with tens of millions of pounds on fraud never being collected?

From initially rejecting free school meals outside of term time until shamed by Marcus Rashford’s campaign, the A-level exam results debacle, the increase in National Insurance that is crippling residents and businesses alike and unsurprisingly trying to scrap the plans on reviewing the Parliamentary Standards System, the Prime Minister has continually made the wrong decisions.

Boris Johnsonshould resign immediately so we can start to try to bring some dignity back to the office of Prime Minister, stop our country being a laughing stock and begin to repair some credibility to politicians.