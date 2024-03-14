OPINION - The 12 'lows and lows' of Ashfield MP Lee Anderson's political career to date

4 . THAT interview

Okay, so one of Lee's best documented early 'finest moments' was, whilst out on the election trail, he got a mate to pose as a 'random' while conducting an interview for Channel 4. Unfortunately, he forgot that he was still wired up to his radio mic and the crew recorded the entire conversation. It went something on the lines of: "Make out you know who I am, that you know I'm the candidate but not that you are a friend." Even more awkwardly, when the 'random' opened his front door with a 'surprised' look on his face, he then called for 'problem tenants to be sent to labour camps'. Photo: Channel 4