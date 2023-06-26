It is paramount those who make decisions on our behalf – and spend our money – are properly scrutinised, and made aware of the electorate’s concerns and problems.

It was therefore somewhat surprising when on June 14 I received an email informing me that the first proper full council meeting of the Labour-controlled Mansfield Council was in all likelihood going to be cancelled, and one of the reasons cited was “there will be no business to be considered”.

This seemed somewhat of an oddity given the deadline for councillors – and members of the public – to submit questions had not yet passed, nor had councillors been asked for their views, or asked if they intended to raise questions or put motions. How can there be no business to discuss when the deadline to propose business has not yet passed?

Coun Ben Brown, Mansfield Council Conservative member for West Bank. Picture: Coun Ben Brown.

It was also confirmed to me that the meeting wouldn’t be rearranged, rather we would have to wait until September for the next full council meeting, a full four months since the election. In what world can it right for residents to have to wait four months from an election for a first full council meeting?

The reality is, I – along with the other four Conservative Councillors – do have business to discuss. Lots of it. Some of it is urgent and cannot wait until September. Things need to happen and it is not right or fair for democracy to be delayed.

We stay in touch daily with our constituents, listening to their concerns and taking note of their worries and problems. We have plenty to discuss and lots questions to ask those in power. As the official opposition on the council, a large part of our job is to hold the Labour Party to account, to question their decisions and to scrutinise what they are doing. But more importantly than that, we are here to raise issues on behalf of the people of our wards.

Mansfield Civic Centre, Mansfield Council's headquarters. Picture: National World.

Lots has happened across Mansfield both before – and since – the election. Questions need asking on a range of local issues – and we deserve answers.

After a bit of toing and froing, the council seems to have backed down. An email has been circulated today, Monday, June 26, confirming a U-turn. Following the substantial number of questions submitted by Conservative councillors, the meeting on July 4 will now go ahead as originally planned. Common sense has, for now, prevailed.

I therefore invite members of the public to come along to the Council Chamber at the Civic Centre on Tuesday, July 4, at 6pm.