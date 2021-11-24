Opinion: Poor behaviour and lack of leadership from local politicians shines a light on the deep problems facing Ashfield

These recent stories have reinforced in my mind, as well as many others in Ashfield, of the distasteful behaviour of our two main local politicians that lead the council and the constituency in Westminster.

People are looking for clear leadership, transparent actions and a behaviour that encourages trust.

What we have locally is the Ashfield Independents leader who is more concerned with political point-scoring, name throwing and plain rudeness, and a lamentable MP who spouts rebellious rhetoric to constituents and the press, only to take the knee whenever his paymaster’s click their fingers.

Lee Anderson MP, left, and Coun Jason Zadrozny.

Let us not forget the disgraceful staged interview with an apparently ‘random’ door-knocking

encounter from the then parliamentary candidate Lee Anderson during the 2019 general election,

or the ‘out with some lovely knockers’ comments on Facebook, which still causes cross words and consternation among his Conservative colleagues around the halls of Westminster.

Following the article in the Chad in which Coun Zadrozny called Mr Anderson a ‘moron’, Anderson

Columnist Lee Holland.

replied that politicians must remain professional at all times.

Following his previous behaviour, professional is not something I would say Mr Anderson has been at all.

Uncertainties

There are ever-increasing uncertainties in Ashfield this coming winter surrounding Covid, the cost of living crisis with rising fuel costs, shopping bills, inflation about to hit 5 per cent, and many friends and family members concerned about their jobs and livelihoods.

Now is the time that we should be hearing heartfelt words of inspiration, leadership and guidance from the two people at the pinnacle of responsibility for Ashfield.

But unfortunately, while the good ship ‘Ashfield’ continues to list and take on water, our elected

representatives are more akin to a pair of chimpanzees throwing their own waste at each other in a futile display of one-upmanship, than they are of captains of statesmanship.

I shall finish by stating the obvious; working families and people in Ashfield deserve better, especially during such tough times when we need so much more than is currently being delivered.