​As well as the Mayor, Mansfield will be voting for 36 local councillors for the area around your home. Nobody has an overall majority of these seats on the council currently.

For the last 20 years and more, we’ve had either Labour or the Independents running things. The Conservatives have never run Mansfield District Council in my lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the local elections, you’re being asked to vote on how the most essential services are run.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

From town centre parking, premises licensing, leisure facilities, bin collections and, crucially, housing.

Different councils run different services, so it’s important to know that these elections are NOT related to highways, social care, or children’s services, which are county council services that will be decided in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield District Council is responsible for all sorts of local services. A lot of residents will be aware that they collect your wheelie bins, they are responsible for social housing including maintenance and repairs, and they are responsible for local planning decisions.

Less well known, is that they also hold the pen on lots of decisions related to things like town centre regeneration, community safety and housing homeless people. These are a really important range of services that impact on our day-to-day lives.

​”At the local elections, you’re being asked to vote on how the most essential services are run. From town centre parking, premises licensing, leisure facilities, bin collections and, crucially, housing,” says Coun Ben Bradley MP.

At this election, it’s important residents reflect on both the provision and availability of these services, and think about the value for money they’ve had over the last couple of decades, versus whether that has ever met their expectations – are things good or can we do better?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I know as the leader of the county council that no administration is immune from the external pressures on our finances that we must deal with.

However, it’s incumbent on councils to live within their means, just as all households do across the country.

So can I encourage everyone to vote in the upcoming local elections, to consider very carefully how you feel about those services that I’ve mentioned, and of course, if you want something to change, go and vote for it.

If you don’t vote, then don’t be surprised if you don’t get the outcome that you want!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad