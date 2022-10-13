Mayor's Column: We will work together to get through the latest challenges in our area

Well, we looked at all the evidence out there locally: the staggering 62 per cent increase in families needing food parcels; almost a third of households experiencing fuel poverty; the rising numbers of evictions from private rented properties, more homeless working people, the council’s emergency accommodation almost full, increases in mortgage payments and rent and inflation outstripping wages - and all this before the worst of winter weather sets in.

So, we decided we needed to be proactive and revitalise the spirit that got us through Covid, where we all rallied together to help and keep a watchful eye on the most vulnerable in our communities.

Our aim is simple – to keep as many of our residents in their homes warm with enough food to keep them well and out of the hospital.

Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams.

We needed urgent and decisive action, so we brought all our partners together, including Family Action, Citizens Advice, Mansfield Community Services, Department for Work and Pensions and our Financial Inclusion Officers at our first Cost of Living Summit, to begin sharing ideas and plug the gaps.

We have joined forces with these partners as we begin heading out across the district on our ‘Cost of Living Roadshows’ signposting residents where they can access support and advice.

I am pleased that we have been pursuing policies over the last three years to protect our residents from the turbulent economic climate that we all have been trying to navigate.

I was brought up with the phrase – ‘If you haven’t got your health, you haven’t got wealth’.

I am proud of the Mansfield Health Partnership, which we have set up, working with our GPs, the NHS, More Leisure Community Services, Switch-Up, the voluntary sector and our housing team, assisting patients to get back into their homes quicker after being hospitalised.

The service also looks after our resident’s mental and physical health by providing increased opportunities for access to exercise, arts and culture helping break down isolation and loneliness – all of which contributes to their wellbeing keeping them healthy.

The statistics show that residents of Mansfield district will take advantage of the initiatives to improve their health if we give them the opportunity.

The Covid-19 Recovery Performance of our Leisure and Active Communities Services shows participation in Mansfield is higher than in most places in the country.

Even though we have an increased number of private fitness centres, health and fitness are at 105 per cent; sports hire at 112 per cent and swimming lessons at 180 per cent.

It is excellent to see Mansfield’s love affair with swimming continuing. I attended the fantastic 30th birthday celebration of the Mansfield Nova swim squad that has trained thousands of youngsters and set several on the pathway to being superstars, Rebecca Adlington OBE, Ollie Hynd MBE and Charlotte Henshaw MBE, to name a few.

So we know there are challenges, but we have got through them before and we will again by working together.

