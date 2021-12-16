And let’s not forget the resilience and support of our communities, voluntary services and businesses to stick together to come out the other side.

I am proud of the achievements of our council workers in adapting to how they carried out their jobs, working in bubbles, re-training to do whatever task was required of them, to ensure continuity of all our services and dealing with the challenges of remote working.

We have promoted every initiative to get our residents vaccinated to stay safe emerging from lockdown.

Andy Abrahams, mayor of Mansfield.

We have organised the vaccination bus to visit local areas of lower vaccine uptake, provided vaccination centres, testing sites and promoted continuous positive messaging through our community champions.

The council has supported businesses throughout the pandemic, distributing £30m of support grants, provided Covid-19 marshals and ambassadors to offer advice and also support from the Environmental Health, Licensing and Town Centre teams.

We have pushed forward with our climate emergency agenda, designed affordable homes to Future Homes Standard, improved insulation of our old properties with the aim of tackling fuel poverty and reducing carbon emissions, brought more community allotments back into use and introduced glass recycling.

Our fantastic housing team has dramatically reduced the number of rough sleepers.

We will not be deterred in our commitment to make Mansfield a prosperous, healthy and happy place to live, so stay safe and have a happy and restful Christmas, says Mansfield Mayor, Andy Abrahams.

It has also done everything it could to prevent residents being evicted from their homes by offering support and help on debt and rent arrears, relationship breakdowns and domestic abuse.

Our magnificent parks team has achieved seven coveted Green Flag Awards again and we can’t forget our brilliant refuse collectors who have had the most challenging time with staff shortages.

The council, which spends £40m a year on works, goods and services, has introduced a new procurement strategy with the aim of regenerating the local economy by its residents earning and spending money in the area.

