Mayor's Column: We want to keep making happier and healthier lives for all of our residents

​2023 has been yet another very challenging year with record inflation, rocketing energy prices and skills and supply shortages driving up costs and causing delays. All these factors are not excuses – they are facts, writes Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams.

​Facts that have affected our residents, our NHS, schools, businesses and everyone in all walks of life, including local government, who continue to be asked to do more with less funding.

I am not a ‘bah humbug’ Mayor, but even at Christmas, we look at the situation we are given and plot a course through the turbulent political waters and constant uncertainty to make decisions for

the future.

Andy Abrahams, Mayor of Mansfield.

That is why we have scrutinised every service we deliver to squeeze every saving we can and consulted with our residents to find out what is most important to them so we can balance our budget and emerge fitter and stronger in 2024.

Because we have built great partnerships with Vision West Notts College, Nottingham Trent University, Mansfield Business Improvement District (BID), Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust and Mansfield Community Voluntary Services (CVS), we have been able to allocate the funding to where we believe it will be of most benefit to our residents and businesses.

We have set up a Community Grant Fund to give our community champions across the district from Vibrant Warsop, Kingsway Hall, Forest Town, Switch Up, Ravensdale and Ladybrook Enterprises, to name just a few, funding to support their communities.

We will implement a similar strategy, issuing small start-up or growth grants to entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout 2024 to stimulate our local economy and keep the pound being earned and spent within the district.

"We want to make happier, healthier, and more prosperous lives for all residents. We want everyone to Make it in Mansfield. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year", says Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams.

This strategy, along with bringing services and people to town, will drive the regeneration of the town centre. Design work on the £20 million redevelopment of the old Beales building to form ‘Mansfield Connect’ and the £17 million housing development on White Hart Street will progress throughout 2024.

We will continue to use our investment grants to fund innovative events such as the Windrush Carnival, the Film Festival, and lots more to be announced next year to drive footfall in the town centre and promote Mansfield as a destination to be visited.

Mansfield’s unique £75m Seven Trent Water flood alleviation scheme continues to improve the environment of the town centre with urban greening around the Old Town Hall.

Alongside our Levelling Up partnership and National Lottery Heritage Funding, we will improve the streetscape, landscaping, planting and have better street furniture in the town centre to increase the pride in

Mansfield. This will hopefully enhance consumer confidence and stimulate investment in the town centre.

Mansfield is leading the way on the green agenda. We have already successfully bid for over £2m of funding to retrofit external wall insulation and install loft and cavity wall insulation in over 200 low-income households across Mansfield, many of which were privately owned properties.

We are building affordable council homes to the 2025 building regulations that emit 80 percent less CO2,

which means they cost less to heat and save the occupant’s money on their heating bills.

The council is proud to be delivering some fantastic schemes. Warsop Health Hub is progressing well and should be open by late summer 2024, turning Berry Hill into a Destination Park, and 77 energy- efficient council homes at Centenary Road should also start on site next year.

Our next mission is to improve our ailing housing stock. 2024 will see a £17.1m investment in repair and improvement works in our council houses.

This investment programme will include roofing, windows, doors, electrical upgrades, heating upgrades, fire safety improvements and decarbonisation measures - all of which will positively contribute to these homes’ energy efficiency.