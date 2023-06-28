These free events not only give our families and communities the opportunities to escape the pressures of the cost of living crisis for a few hours, but the increased footfall gives a massive boost to our town centre shops and market traders.

I say that these events are free to our residents, but of course, they cost the council a lot of money to put on. It is only down to the subsidy by the council and the fantastic work of our teams submitting excellent funding bids to the Arts Council England and other government Levelling Up departments that we can put on these events, which are vital to supporting the local economy.

However, the economic output remains ever-challenging, with inflation stuck stubbornly high at over eight per cent and interest rates at their highest value in 15 years. We have spent the last few months examining every sector of our service provision to identify how we can make efficiencies to address our projected budget deficit over the next three years.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield Mayor.

We have some tough decisions ahead because the council, like many other businesses across the country, are struggling to make ends meet and we cannot borrow our way out of the cost of living crisis like central Government.

Notwithstanding these challenges, Mansfield is being recognised nationally as an exemplar of how to regenerate an ex-industrial town that has been deprived of funding for decades.

We were successfully chosen for £120,000 of funding to develop a Design Code to influence future planning in the town centre and aspire to be at the forefront of good design for place and communities.

We are tailoring our work on the Design Code to supplement the Town Centre Masterplan and our review of the Local Plan. This includes housing developments built to the highest architectural standards, buildings constructed to 2025 Future Homes Standards, urban greening, and looking after the heritage of our historic buildings.

More than 5,000 people flocked to the centre of town for Party on the Market.

Building to this high standard in the design code will be a catalyst for inward investment into the town.

During the visit of Secretary of State Michael Gove MP last month Mansfield was complimented for its vision and ambition in winning £20m of government funding to refurbish the former Beales building as part of the Mansfield Connect project, which will create thousands more visits to the town centre.

As set out in the Town Centre Masterplan, Mansfield's clear vision will form the basis of another £20m investment in the district as part of the Levelling Up Partnership.

Besides these strategic policy successes, we are still all about looking after and promoting our communities.

School children from Sutton Road Primary should be really proud of their contribution to the art display welcoming people on the platform at Mansfield railway station and the mural in the railway underpass.

Mansfield has signed up to the Youth Charter launched by the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

Our career ambassadors have been promoting job opportunities to young people from Yeoman Park Academy at the community allotment in Mansfield Woodhouse; there have been visits to children’s centres as well as the opening of new stores in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre, which is now practically full again.

Another busy month.