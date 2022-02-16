This includes freezing the district portion of council tax, putting in additional funding to strengthen our council tax hardship support scheme for our vulnerable residents and making a 10 per cent cut in the councillors’ special responsibility allowance.

We believe we have made the right decisions for our residents at a time when they need our help the most and we are sharing the financial burden to balance a £1.3m deficit in the budget.

Due to the unprecedented rise in inflation, energy prices and national insurance contributions, we have also written to the leader of the county council and asked the police and crime commissioner to follow our example and not increase their elements of the council tax bill for Mansfield residents either.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield Mayor.

We have invested an extra £30,000 in our economic stimulus fund, which now stands at £100,000. This will enable us to assist more businesses.

The council has worked hard to encourage new outlets within the town, making grants available to independent traders to take up vacant shop space.

Like many towns up and down the country, we have lost some of the big high street names but we have also drawn in retailers you won’t find anywhere else. It is outlets like these that make our town centre special. The council is also funding six peer-to-peer sessions for retailers in partnership with Mansfield and Ashfield 2020, plus additional one-to-one consultancy advice to help them identify strategies to improve their business.

We are not complacent and we know we are going to have to work hard to encourage people back into the town centre and away from online shopping, especially now that things are starting to return to normal.

We know we are going to have to work hard to encourage people back into the town centre and away from online shopping, especially now that things are starting to return to normal, writes Andy Abrahams.

There have been lots of events taking place during the February half-term holiday. We’ll be releasing information about our programme of events for the rest of the year very soon. More information will be published at mansfield.gov.uk/events

There is something for the whole family when visiting Mansfield, so what we need now is for local people to get behind their town, to enjoy what’s on offer and to help its recovery.