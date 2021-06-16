Mayor's Column: There’s lots to look forward to across the town this summer

The council is pleased to confirm an exciting package of events to look forward to this summer. It’s going to be a little different this year with numerous outdoor events to make it as safe as possible.

First up will be the Oddsocks Theatre Company’s production of The Comedy of Errors on Sunday, July 4, and Chapterhouse will be performing A Midsummer Night’s Dream on Saturday, July 24. These performances in Titchfield Park will be fantastic fun for all the family. Tickets are available from the Palace Theatre Box Office on 01623 633133 or www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk. There’s also the free Wonderfest event on Thursday, August 26, which brings together a fun, family festival and free-to-watch performance of Alice in Wonderland by Chapterhouse Theatre Company. There will be business opportunities for mobile food vendors to sell good quality food in many of our parks around the district, so it will be a ‘win, win’ – a boost for local business and extra amenities for visitors.

Not to be left out, Mansfield Museum has been taking its Forgotten Frames exhibition on tour around assisted living residential homes to bring back memories of childhood and spark new conversations with our older, vulnerable and isolated generation to help with dementia.

Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams.

We continue our work to make Mansfield a cleaner, greener place with our third annual Tidy Together campaign. I joined our excellent Street Cleansing and Waste and Recycling teams on their rounds collecting unwanted bulky items and white goods. For three weeks until 21 June, this service is free, saving residents up to £21.50 per collection. We want to encourage people to take pride in their environment and help reduce unwanted fly-tipping. We also are encouraging residents to upcycle by donating good quality items to The British Heart Foundation and The Furniture Project who both collect for free.

I have had the pleasure of visiting five businesses around the district who have benefited from our Business grants. It was so inspiring to hear about their ambition and dreams to succeed and that they weren’t daunted by starting up coming out of the pandemic. I wish Mansfield Refillery at Warsop; Burner and Wick Jennings Yard, Mansfield Woodhouse; Darren Bettison Well Being Service at Ladybrook; the Toffee Hut on Regent Street and Victoria Hallam Hair Salon in the Old Town Hall all the best for the future.

Congratulations to Ashfield District Council on their staggering £63m Towns Fund award. We will work with them to enable the young people and residents of Mansfield and the wider region to benefit from their projects.