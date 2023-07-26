Mayor's column: Progress of these major projects proves that Mansfield is going places

​Construction work on the £9.2m Warsop Health Hub has started, with foundations installed and excavation for the swimming pool well underway.

This scheme will benefit all residents in Warsop by creating a designated space for community groups to interact as well as make use of leisure provisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It involved great partnership working and consultation with local residents that secured a £1.8m funding agreement with Sports England, £3m from the Government’s Towns Fund and the rest of the investment by the council.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield Mayor.

When this project opens in June 2024, there will be a 15x8m swimming pool, a splash play area, changing village, a gym, a multipurpose hall, a café, IT and community space and outside a brand new multi-use games area.

We have another Towns Fund project progressing well; the £2.99m Berry Hill Destination Park. This will include the building of a new visitor centre, café facility, two new play areas and footway improvements.

The contractor Mercer Building Solutions has been appointed for the £7m development at Bellamy Road estate. The project details were agreed upon after extensive consultation with the residents and exemplify our ambitions to create and sustain communities through innovative design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will be constructing 22 high-quality, eco-friendly, affordable council homes built around the newly-installed village green area. The scheme’;s next phase will also see the demolition of the existing shops and five flats on Egmanton Road and the building a new single-storey parade of retail outlets with a convenience store café and takeaway.

‘The town’s heritage will be promoted by using iconic locations like the historic railway viaduct, listed buildings like the Town Mill and the market place as attractive places to eat, drink, shop, and entertain’, says Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams.

There will also be a community orchard planted and new traffic calming measures through roads connecting Thorpe Road and Egmanton Road, allowing for improved bus connections. Overall, project works are expected to start on site from September 2023.

Our town centre masterplan is now being finalised after extensive consultation with businesses, partners and the public.

The master plan sets out the vision to provide a robust framework for future development and regeneration of the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The town’s heritage will be promoted by using iconic locations like the historic railway viaduct, listed buildings like the Town Mill - and the jewel in Mansfield’s crown - the market place, as attractive places to eat, drink, shop, and entertain.

While valuing our heritage, we want Mansfield to be an outward-looking, inclusive place at the forefront of new technologies that will increase our residents’ skills, life opportunities and prosperity.

This is why we are investing £1m in SMART Mansfield over the next few years by installing a district LoRaWAN network. This will bring smart parking into town, with a contract due to be awarded in September this year.

The potential to save companies money through smart energy management, pollution sensing and air quality, and increase commerce through smart citizen and rewards schemes will attract inward investment into the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our ambitious plans to get more people living and more businesses operating in the town centre will drive up footfall. This ambition is working alongside the groundbreaking events we have seen recently such as the Mansfield Film Festival and One Fest, our learning disability pride arts festival.