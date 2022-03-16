It is estimated that there will be more than five million families and children displaced, fleeing the horrors of war.

I am proud of how our local communities have already stepped up.

I want to reassure you we stand ready to do all we can to provide practical support, as soon as details of the Government’s sponsorship scheme are provided.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield Mayor.

In the meantime, we are keeping busy and focusing on our priorities to regenerate Mansfield with our philosophy of green, clean and healthy.

Full council recently agreed to allocate £1.5 million towards a new health hub for Warsop. We have been working hard with Warsop Parish Council, Active Notts and Vibrant Warsop and consulted widely with community groups and residents.

The £7.7m project, which will include a swimming pool, changing village, café, fitness suite, a multipurpose divisible hall and new multi-use games area on the site at Carr Lane Park, will be supported by £3m from the Towns Fund and a bid of up to £1.5m from Sport England.

Borrowing of up to £3.5m will be needed, depending on the level of funding secured from Sport England.

Three Mansfield leisure centres will benefit from £2m of improvements.

We have awarded a 10-year contract to Serco that implements £333,000 of carbon-reducing and energy- saving measures, which will help us meet our Climate Emergency targets.

Exciting planned improvements include new interactive water features at Water Meadows along with a fun wall climbing zone, party room and a refurbished gym.

At Oak Tree, there will be a new outdoor 3G sports pitch, a shape master toning suite, an inflatable wipe-out arena obstacle course, along with a refresh of gym equipment and a community hub.

A new £50,000 active communities program, in conjunction with Mansfield Health Partnership, will provide innovative activities at community venues to encourage more people to improve their health and wellbeing.

Nottingham-based Switch Up will soon be taking over the day-to-day operation of the River Maun Recreation Centre.

MDC – we are more than just a council.