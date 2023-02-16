My vision for our district is a green, environmentally friendly place with high-quality, affordable houses designed for life, and energy efficient to save our residents money.

Our partnership with Severn Trent has already started this green revolution.

A total of 15,000 sustainable urban drainage interventions are replacing hard impermeable surfaces. This means trees, plants, and grass will appear in the town centre, at Ravensdale and Ladybrook, over the next two years as part of a £76m investment taking 50 million litres of water out of the drainage system to prevent flooding.

Andy Abrahams, Mayor of Mansfield.

We have several housing projects at various stages of development at Bellamy, Broomhill and the town centre, designed to Passivhaus and Future Home Standards, meaning at least 80 per cent fewer CO2 emissions.

These houses are good for the climate and reduce our residents’ energy bills.

We will not be cramming as many houses as possible into the spaces but designing green areas for children to play safely.

Our vision is to capture the community spirit that emerged during Covid-19 by investing and supporting our community champions, tackling rogue landlords and anti-social behaviour (ASB).

We have formed partnerships with the police, fire, More Leisure, Mansfield Football in the Community and parents from local schools to provide improved facilities and access for youngsters to play football and ride their cycles.

This is to support the community to improve the quality of life daily on estates in Mansfield and to keep our young people educated about the effects of ASB on their neighbours and friends.

We will take enforcement action when tenants repeatedly make their neighbours' lives miserable.

We want our young people to gain the qualifications for the skills of tomorrow, so that’s why we are working in partnership with Vision West Nottinghamshire College, investing £8.6m into the Future Technology Skills and Knowledge Exchange that will address high-value employment opportunities in priority sectors.

Our partnerships with Nottingham Trent University and Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust are changing Mansfield into a university town. We already have 300 students studying for nursing degrees, and many more courses will come to Mansfield over the next five years.

The money we are investing in bringing housing and improved public and health services into the town centre will attract millions of more private investments to regenerate our shopping, hospitality and entertainment offers.

We are already punching above our weight with our Economic Stimulus Fund helping make Mansfield the best place in the UK to start a new business.

We will be investing £1.7m in arts, culture and events across all our communities over the next three years, starting with a film festival this summer, so there will be plenty of activities for our residents and visitors to enjoy, which will help stimulate the local economy.

Our vision to make Mansfield a healthier, vibrant, ambitious place is already taking shape.