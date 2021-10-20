Mayor's Column: Masterplan can help our town to bounce back after pandemic

The masterplan sets out our vision for the town centre over the next 15 years and I hope it will fulfil my pledge to regenerate the town centre creating a green and family-friendly environment, making the most of our historic Market Place and preserving the town’s industrial heritage.

Construction work has already started on the old Bus Station site, with a hotel and three food businesses being built.

Along with the green landscaping, this will significantly enhance the appearance of this major gateway into the town and along Stockwell Gate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield Mayor.

The town centre masterplan looks at potential options for each quarter of the town as well as specific buildings including the Town Mill, Beales and the Four Seasons Shopping Centre with a view to redeveloping brownfield sites and bringing more homes to the town centre.

Our aim is to build a residential development to the 2025 Future Homes Standard with homes that would be energy efficient, reducing residents’ fuel bills to a minimum and providing more environmentally-friendly greenery and open spaces.

Mansfield has already taken its first steps to becoming a University town, Vision West Nottinghamshire College, in partnership with Nottingham Trent University, are offering degree courses to our young people. Working with partners, private developers and investors we hope to create a mixed use town centre with more food and drink, work space, employment, cultural, leisure and educational uses that will increase the number of visitors.

With online shopping being the final nail in the coffin for the big department stores, we are also looking at options to move council, health and employment services back into the town centre.

Mansfield is bouncing back after the pandemic with help from business start-up grants. New entrepreneurs are sprouting up all over the district, says Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor.

We also aspire to make this a place for business innovation hubs, town centre working accommodation and entertainment.

Of course this will not be achieved overnight but with the masterplan endorsed by the Place Board, made up of representatives of Mansfield’s public and private influencers, we will be submitting our proposals for £20 million of funding once the Government announces the date for the second round of the Levelling Up funding.