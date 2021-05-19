Mayor's Column: Mansfield is raring to go as lockdown restrictions ease

There have been 64 business support enquiries with half of them from start-up businesses. The council’s grants of up to £2,500 make a significant difference to new and small ventures who want to expand their existing business, take up vacant premises or improve their shop fronts. Visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/makingbusiness.

The Centre for Cities report for April shows Mansfield is in the top five in the country for spending recovery. At the old bus station, work is starting on ARBA’s £12m six-storey, 100-bed hotel site with three major hospitality brands. Design work on the £1m urban greening schemes at Stockwell Gate and the connection to the Four Seasons shopping centre will complement this new development.

The Making Mansfield Place Board recently agreed the projects that will be submitted to the Government for approval as part of the next stage of the £12.3m Towns Fund.

Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams.

The projects include the Warsop Health Hub, the Future Technology and Skills Exchange Centre at Vision, West Nottinghamshire College’s Chesterfield Road site, Mansfield Woodhouse Micro Technology Units, £3m investment into destination parks, £1.5m Smart cities infrastructure and ‘Destination Mansfield’ branding.

We are also optimistic Mansfield will have the opportunity later in the year to submit a bid, as part of the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, for up to £20m. The Place Board is currently developing ideas that will drive new footfall, dwell time and spending to support retail and hospitality in the town centre.

It is great news that Mansfield leisure centres are open, swimming pools are getting back to normal and indoor classes are returning. We also have an exciting outdoor summer events programme planned for our parks and indoor at the Palace Theatre with something for everyone.

It’s going to be an exciting summer but I have to finish with the Covid reminder that we still have to follow the basic rules, hands, face, space, fresh air – keep Mansfield safe.