Mayor's Column: Mansfield is at the forefront of new ideas to look after residents

Andy Abrahams, Mayor of Mansfield.

​I want to say a big thank you to our community safety team, which applied for funding to purchase and install trauma kits in 75 locations across the town centre and district.

They were inspired by Dr. Lynne Baird MBE, who has led the campaign in Birmingham to install the kits, which will help stop serious blood loss in the event of an emergency.

Dr. Baird started her mission following the death of her son and the lack of first aid equipment nearby, which could have saved him. Mansfield is taking the lead in the East Midlands, being the first local authority outside London and the West Midlands to take up this initiative.

I was so pleased with our crematorium staff’s decision to organise a themed service for Mother’s Day at our Thoresby Chapel last Sunday. We all know that, for many of us, our mums have been the most influential person in our lives.

This service brought comfort for family and friends paying personal tributes to their loved ones who had

passed away but were still present in their hearts.

We are going the extra mile to continue our campaign to reduce anti-social behaviour and change our residents’ perceptions of our town centre. With a focus on the nighttime economy, we will be introducing street guardians who will be trained to spot the signs and prevent violence against women and girls. We anticipate there will be uniformed and plain clothes officers around nighttime venues.

​”We are always looking for ways to support residents through the cost of living crisis, so I am pleased that a new Food Cycle community food project launched at the Salvation Army on March 11 at 4pm”, says Mayor Andy Abrahams.

We will also be reinvigorating the ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign, which allows women who feel unsafe to discreetly approach venue staff for help.

Mansfield has taken the lead to inform all our staff to be vigilant to identify potential victims of domestic abuse and was recognised as a beacon of good practice when awarded DAHA accreditation last year. Our museum team has been supporting women with support from key partners such as NIDAS, NSUSS, Women’s Aid, and Jigsaw for the last two years.

The ‘Art Power’ project, which was shortlisted for a Museum’s Association award, has delivered 160 workshops and cultural outings to more than 50 women who were survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. The ‘Art Power’ exhibition was officially opened on March 8 to coincide with International Women’s Day and runs through until March 26.

