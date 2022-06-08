We have been working together on a number of collaborative schemes: education and skills; climate emergency and the environment; economy and infrastructure; land and housing and transport; and supporting young people and vulnerable communities.

These issues affect us all and, by working together, we can share expertise, utilise economies of scale, agree common standards and employ joined-up thinking to problems.

There have been weekly meetings on progress towards the Mayoral Devolution deal for the East Midlands, which could lead to a long-term investment fund that will benefit Mansfield and surrounding districts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield Mayor.

This would be in the order of £30 million each year for 30 years, benefiting 2.2m people in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire and would make a future East Midlands Mayoral combined authority the third biggest in the country.

I want to reassure Mansfield residents there would be no change to how we run our services in the district. Local democracy and accountability would be the same and any deal would only be acceptable to the 17 districts if we get voting rights and true influence.

The deal would not create a new tier of government but would bring a level of government that already exists in Westminster to this region, to be shaped by local councils.

We owe it to our residents and businesses, and to future generations, to be ambitious and get the best possible deal.

‘There have been weekly meetings on progress towards the Mayoral Devolution deal for the East Midlands, which could lead to a long-term investment fund that will benefit Mansfield and surrounding districts,’ says Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams.

Mansfield and Ashfield were visited by officials from the Department of Levelling up Housing and Communities to give them an insight into how the partnership between Nottingham Trent University and West Nottinghamshire College forms part of our Towns Fund and Levelling Up bids. They left impressed and we’re hopeful we’ll get the full £20m.

Finally, I’d like to thank John and Carolyn Radford, Nigel Clough, the players and all the staff at Mansfield Town Football Club for the rollercoaster of a ride they gave us during the season. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be at Wembley, this time, but hopefully next year we will arrive at our destination: League One.

Good luck for next season.