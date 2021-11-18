Mayor's Column: Lots of festive fun ahead but let's make sure we all stay safe

This will help to keep Mansfield’s residents safe while COVID-19 infection rates remain high.

We have still got lots of festive fun planned. There will be a free family winter festival in Titchfield Park, as well as entertainment, live music, and Christmas market chalets in the town centre. A giant inflatable snow globe where people can take free selfies with Santa and elves will tour neighbourhoods including Pleasley, Warsop, Oak Tree, Ladybrook and Bellamy estate. We want to encourage everyone to come to Mansfield district, support our local businesses and have a good experience but stay safe. The annual Remembrance Parade through the town centre on Sunday was well supported and a perfect example of people being sociable but respectful and courteous at the same time.

If you are able, please help us support local families by donating to our Secret Santa gift appeal. For full details of this and Christmas events, visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/christmas.

Andy Abrahams, mayor of Mansfield.

Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year because it is awards season. Last week’s Chad Awards was an opportunity to admire and celebrate the entrepreneurial and community spirit, resilience, creativity and excellent talent in Mansfield and Ashfield. It was a truly humbling and inspiring experience.

I would like to thank everyone who has so far expressed their ideas as part of the ongoing consultation on the town centre masterplan. Consultation events are taking place across the district. There’s one today at Forest Town Methodist Church and one tomorrow outside Mansfield Library on West Gate. Have your say before 5pm on 23 December. For more information, visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/planningconsultation.

The effects of COVID-19 on our finances continue to be a challenge as the government only refunds us 75% of our lost income so balancing the budget hasn’t got any easier. We have been working with all of the districts plus the city and county councils to try to get more funding and devolved powers through a county deal so we can continue our ambitious plans to regenerate the town centre and the surrounding district.

Hopefully the council will receive £2.94m from the Towns Fund to improve existing facilities and create new attractions to make Berry Hill Park our first destination park. Please participate in the survey at www.mansfield.gov.uk/berryhillpark to give your feedback and ideas.

