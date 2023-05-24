We have such a broad array of talent and experience in both public and business sectors, including midwives, mental health and learning disability workers, teachers, planners, nurses and business specialists.

They are all embedded in their communities and are committed to speaking up for residents to resolve their issues and improve their local environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although my pledges were quite succinct, the actions leading from them are far-reaching.

Mayor Andy Abrahams.

For example, as part of my pledge to protect and care for our communities, I have already had several meetings with the police and community safety partners to request more resources to make our district safer.

We want to encourage our residents and businesses to report incidents on Crimestoppers more often and not give up just because they perceive no action will be taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data you submit when reporting crimes, no matter how small, gives us the evidence to demand more funding to improve the service to the public.

We are also pressing for more investment in prevention measures and engagement with our young people to steer them away from anti-social behaviour.

‘We have many plans and projects to progress in our second pledge to regenerate the town and district. This includes doing our utmost to restore the reputation and offer of Mansfield Market’, says Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams.

For example, our partnership with More Leisure Community Trust/Serco Leisure promotes swimming and water education in schools to give young people confidence in the water and a skill for life whilst having fun and exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have many plans and projects to progress in our second pledge to regenerate the town and district. This includes doing our utmost to restore the reputation and offer of Mansfield Market.

There has been a market in Mansfield for nearly 800 years, and with the excellent partnership between Mansfield BID and our town centre team, we are putting on a programme of free events that will support the local economy and local jobs by increasing visitors to the town centre.

We are running Love Your Local Market throughout May, offering free rent to new stallholders.

We are also increasing variety in our market with vegan and antique collection days, and not forgetting our Party on the Market on Sunday, June 4, will have live music, food and fun with our headline act Gareth Gates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme events that will continue in spring and summer include the Mansfield Carnival on June 17, Armed Forces Day on June 25, Open Air Theatre in Titchfield Park on July 2, Mansfield Film Festival from July 14 to 16, Learning Disability Pride on July 15 and our summer brass band and festivals across our parks in the district throughout August.

We believe these free events support local businesses and look after our residents' mental health and well-being.

We hope the visit of Rt Hon Michael Gove MP, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, last week will kick-start the project for the £20m refurbishment of the former Beales building.

We are continuing with the design work for the Mansfield Connect project and to liaise with our partners, but with construction inflation at 15 per cent, the sooner we get started, the more we will get for the diminishing value of our funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s get cracking.