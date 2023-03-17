To have good health includes a mixture of many things: having a warm comfortable home; being paid a reasonable wage; undertaking exercise; having a healthy diet; socialising with friends, being part of a community; and also living in a clean and healthy environment.

I know being able to see a doctor, getting a hospital appointment, and receiving appropriate medication is really important when you are ill, but all the other factors I have mentioned represent 80 per cent of what is required to stay healthy and only 20 per cent is down to getting the medical support when you need it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has directed policies on the 80 per cent it can influence. We are building homes that are warm, insulated, that omit 80 per cent less CO2 and dramatically reduce heating bills.

Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams.

We have big ambitions to increase the number of homes that we can retrofit by investing another £530k in the next financial year 2023/2024.

On the refurbishment of the Beales building, I would like to see a consideration for using nature-based components.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mid-Nottinghamshire Place-Based Partnership is a partnership between; GPs, the voluntary sector, NHS, leisure providers, NTU, DWP and housing, and is delivering some remarkable achievements referring residents to free activities to address physical and mental health issues as part of social prescribing, and also providing access to sport to young people.

Other projects currently ongoing within the council, include our ASSIST hospital discharge scheme which has reduced NHS waiting lists, saving 902 hospital bed days.

‘I am proud that Mansfield is being recognised as a green leader with its ambitious progressive ideas that looks after our residents by saving them money whilst addressing the climate emergency’, says Andy Abrahams.

Our teams have also installed 236 lifelines to give a helping hand to our elderly residents ensuring they get help as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our healthy homes hub pilot scheme helps people that have slipped through the gaps in services and expedites discharge from hospitals sooner, and again helps prevent them needing hospital treatment.

As well as our unique Urban Greening Flood Alleviation Scheme in partnership with Severn Trent Water, at our Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre, we are using an innovative heat pump water system to heat the swimming pool and building, saving on rising energy costs.

Looking to the future, we will be investing in SMART technologies to develop digital infrastructure in the town centre and this includes a provision of smart parking too.

I have been sharing our ideas more widely recently at a construction conference in London and at the Keep Britain Tidy in Liverpool with the aim of attracting more investment into Mansfield district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am proud that Mansfield is being recognised as a green leader with its ambitious progressive ideas that looks after our residents by saving them money whilst addressing the climate emergency.