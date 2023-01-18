Mayor's Column: I’m confident the foundations are in place to transform our area

My first priority is to continue to look after our residents as we did through the Covid-19 crisis, and tackle the cost of living emergency.

When the council’s budget is set later this month all elected members will consider freezing Mansfield’s element of the council tax for a second year and increasing the discretionary hardship fund by 50 per cent.

This would mean allocating more money to help those who cannot afford to pay their rent so they can remain in their homes and to restructure their repayments to reduce the number of evictions and resulting homelessness.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield Mayor.

Also, the council has set up 17 warm room hubs across the district so that vulnerable residents can save on their heating bills and spend time in the company of others.

The council is also collaborating with partners to help residents with benefits and financial advice through fuel vouchers and mental health support.

My second priority is to continue with our inward investment strategy to regenerate the town centre and wider district.

This includes £12.3m of Towns’ Fund investment on the following projects – Berry Hill Destination Park, Warsop Health Hub, SMART Mansfield, Destination Mansfield, the future Technology Skills and Knowledge Centre and the Station Gateway Micro Business Centre at Mansfield Woodhouse.

I am also seeing progress from the Severn Trent Water £75m Urban Greening Flood Alleviation scheme, which is of national significance.

Other schemes the council hopes to progress in 2023 include the £18m regeneration of White Hart Street, which will bring green energy efficient homes to the town centre, and the £20m Mansfield Connect project, which is a partnership with the council and Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottingham Trent University, Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, Mansfield CVS, to name but a few, to bring front-facing services to the town centre.

The council’s partnership working with Mansfield BID goes from strength to strength, and we will be working in collaboration to bring more major events to the town centre.

My third priority is to continue with our energy-saving climate emergency strategy; this includes our warm homes programme insulating our existing housing stock and building new homes to higher standards with 75 percent less C02 emissions and energy efficiency.

To protect the environment, the council is continuing with the Urban Greening programme, community allotments and orchards, planting thousands of trees across the district and a progressive programme of converting to electric vehicles and equipment and installing charging infrastructure.

The council intends to expand its procurement strategy of investing in Mansfield suppliers and contractors, which led to £12.1m local spend, including £4.3m spent in Mansfield district in the 2021/2022 financial year, by encouraging other organisations to adopt this philosophy to scale up the money earnt and spent in the area.

Numerous other projects, including building affordable housing and our skills agenda, will significantly transform Mansfield.

I believe we have formed a great relationship with all our partners and have a plan for Mansfield to succeed and hope you will support us on this continuing journey.